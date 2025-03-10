Liverpool vs. PSG Prediction, Odds and Best Bets for Champions League Round of 16
On Wednesday, Liverpool came away with a huge first leg win at Parc des Princes in a game they were dominated throughout. PSG failed to score on Alisson Becker in 27 total shots and 1.78 expected goals (xG). Liverpool, on the other hand, scored a miraculous late goal on their first shot on target thanks to super sub Darwin Nuñez’s brilliant connection with Harvey Elliott. Now, the Reds are returning to Anfield with a one-goal advantage against all odds.
Despite the loss, however, PSG is reportedly upbeat about their chances in the second leg. Talented midfielder Vitinha sounded sure that his team was going to advance while star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma told his teammates: “Don’t worry, we’ll qualify.”
While Anfield has historically been a very difficult place to turn ties around, PSG has plenty of reasons to feel optimistic. Liverpool hasn’t been at the peak of their form, even struggling against the bottom feeders Southampton over the weekend. PSG continued their hot streak with an impressive 4-1 win on the road against Rennes.
Thanks to their solid play in the first leg, PSG will be confident heading into the second leg. If they have luck and better finishing on their side, they have the talent to make this a fascinating outing at Anfield.
Liverpool vs. PSG Odds and Total
To Qualify:
Liverpool -355
PSG: +270
Moneyline:
Liverpool: +120
Draw: +300
PSG: +190
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -188
Under 2.5: +154
Over 3.5: +144
Under 3.5: -178
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -205
No: +158
Double Chance:
PSG or Draw: -160
Half-Time Result:
Liverpool: +170
Draw: +140
PSG: +220
Liverpool vs. PSG How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France
- How to Watch (TV): Paramount+, Vix, Fubo
Liverpool vs. PSG Prediction and Pick
As evidenced by the first leg, PSG has no trouble getting into the box and creating goal scoring opportunities. The trio of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola is difficult to deal with for any defense, including Liverpool’s. All three of these players have the talent to take on and beat their defenders one on one, while possessing the necessary athleticism and versatility to line up on any side of the frontline. They are fast, mobile, and can play on or off the ball.
In the midfield, PSG is one of few teams in Europe that can match Liverpool’s intensity. Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz are as complete a midfield trio as any. They play a crucial role in the possession-focused mentality of manager Luis Enrique. Not only do they control the tempo with elite passing, but they are also adept at winning the ball back immediately with their relentless pressing and physicality.
This helped them have possession 70% of the time in the first leg. This should continue at Anfield.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot will presumably not mind this. The Reds are comfortable absorbing pressure and defending deep. Unless they concede a goal early, they will continue allowing PSG to have the ball while looking for counter attacking opportunities.
The Reds were uncharacteristically poor in transition in Paris. They couldn’t get the ball out to Mo Salah and Luis Diaz on the wings as Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were overwhelmed by the dynamism of the PSG midfield.
Things will surely look better for Liverpool at home and they will get their chances with direct attacks. However, PSG has been the better side in recent weeks, including the first leg. It’s difficult to expect that to change with such a quick turnaround.
Whether they can overcome the 1-0 deficit is another question, but they should be favored to beat Liverpool in the 90 minutes.
Pick: PSG (+190)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.