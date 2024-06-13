Luka Dončić Had Simple Six-Word Message for Mavericks After Game 3 Loss
Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks are now a loss away from being swept by the Celtics in the NBA Finals after losing Game 3 at home, 106-99, on Wednesday night.
Dončić had 27 points in the loss but fouled out with just over four minutes left in the game, which led to ESPN's Brian Windhorst crushing him after the game.
Dončić, who wasn't happy with the officials after the game, had a simple message for his team when asked what they can do now being down 3-0 and having their hopes of winning a championship all but dashed by Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
He had a simple message for his guys:
Game 4 is Friday night in Dallas. The Mavs need to win or things will be officially over.
