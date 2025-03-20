SI

March Madness Announcer Brian Anderson Made Funny Mistake While Promoting Mob TV Show

Andy Nesbitt

Brian Anderson had a tough time with the title of this show. / @CBS
The 2025 men's NCAA basketball tournament is officially underway, which means it's time to kick back, relax and watch a whole bunch of hoops over the next four days.

While the games are still in the early stages, one of the best moments happened when announcer Brian Anderson made a funny mistake while promoting a new Paramount+ show about the mafia. Anderson, who is easily one of the best announcers in sports, badly mispronounced the name of the show, which didn't seem like a hard one to screw up. The show is called MobLand because, well, it's a show about the mob.

Anderson, however, didn't call it that, as fans were quick to point out.

Here's how that sounded on live TV:

Again, not the most serious of mistakes but it was a comical thing to hear from one of the greats at calling a game.

Enjoy the madness.

Andy Nesbitt
