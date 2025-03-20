March Madness Announcer Brian Anderson Made Funny Mistake While Promoting Mob TV Show
The 2025 men's NCAA basketball tournament is officially underway, which means it's time to kick back, relax and watch a whole bunch of hoops over the next four days.
While the games are still in the early stages, one of the best moments happened when announcer Brian Anderson made a funny mistake while promoting a new Paramount+ show about the mafia. Anderson, who is easily one of the best announcers in sports, badly mispronounced the name of the show, which didn't seem like a hard one to screw up. The show is called MobLand because, well, it's a show about the mob.
Anderson, however, didn't call it that, as fans were quick to point out.
Here's how that sounded on live TV:
Again, not the most serious of mistakes but it was a comical thing to hear from one of the greats at calling a game.
Enjoy the madness.