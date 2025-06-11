Marcus Stroman Changes Course on Stance About Coming Out of Bullpen for Yankees
The New York Yankees are set to get Marcus Stroman back from the injured list in the coming days, as the veteran pitcher made his first rehab appearance on Wednesday.
When he returns, it remains to be seen whether the team will use him out of the bullpen or reinsert him into the starting rotation. Previously, Stroman had expressed that he didn't want to be used as a relief pitcher, making clear he preferred to be used as a starter. It seems he's had a change of heart in that regard since initially declaring he wasn't willing to come out of the bullpen back in February.
"I'm open to anything," Stroman told reporters after Wednesday's start for Double A Somerset, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.
The right-hander pitched 3 1/3 innings in the first appearance of his minor league rehab assignment. He recorded four strikeouts, two walks and surrendered one earned run and one hit. He last pitched in MLB on April 11, when he lasted just 2/3 of an inning and surrendered five runs against the San Francisco Giants. He was placed on the 15-day IL with knee inflammation the following day.
Stroman has made three starts this year and owns an unsightly 11.57 ERA. He has seven strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings on the mound. The 34-year-old said that he and the team haven't discussed what his role will be with the Yankees when he returns, but he made clear he's open to whatever the team asks of him.