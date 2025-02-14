SI

Marcus Stroman Gives Defiant Refusal on Yankees Bullpen Possibility

Stroman had 10 wins for the Yankees in 2024 / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Marcus Stroman is shaping up to be the odd man out in the New York Yankees' 2025 rotation. Stroman signed a two-year deal with the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season and was decidedly mediocre, going 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and didn't make an appearance during his team's run to the World Series. Now the outlook is grim for Stroman as a starter; the pinstripes appear to have five ready-made arms to make up the starting rotation for 2025 in Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Clark Schmidt, and free agent acquisition Max Fried.

One way to fix that particular problem for both Stroman and the Yankees would be to move the righty to the bullpen. Stroman, however, does not appear to be willing to do that at all. He gave a defiant refusal to reporters when asked about the idea after showing up at spring training a few days after pitchers and catchers reported.

"I'm a starter," Stroman insisted to assembled media. "I'm a starter. I don't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter."

It's a bit of a change in tune from Stroman given he was willing to jump into bullpen work for the Chicago Cubs in 2023 as he worked his way back from an injury.

His stance and how strongly he sticks to it could complicate matters for the Yankees should they decide to trade Stroman instead of keeping his $18.3 million salary on the books as a sixth starter. A situation to watch as spring training gets underway.

