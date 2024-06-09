Maxx Crosby Told Wild Story About Seeing a UFO on Raiders’ Flight From Miami
In this story:
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby appeared on the Jim Rome Show this past week and told a wild story about seeing... a UFO on a team flight on the way home from a game in Miami.
Crosby told Rome how and he and his teammate, Andre James, love talking about UFOs and aliens and then shared the story from the flight:
“It's real," Crosby said of aliens. “Like we were literally on a flight back from Miami, and we’ve seen a UFO with our own eyes. And that sounds crazy, but you can ask the pilots, anybody that was there. It was wild. And I seen it, and they had no idea what it was. There was nothing on the radar, nothing. And it was like a big shining light going in and out.”
Here's the video of that discussion.
You have to love the NFL offseason.
Published