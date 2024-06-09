SI

Maxx Crosby Told Wild Story About Seeing a UFO on Raiders’ Flight From Miami

Andy Nesbitt

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby appeared on the Jim Rome Show this past week and told a wild story about seeing... a UFO on a team flight on the way home from a game in Miami.

Crosby told Rome how and he and his teammate, Andre James, love talking about UFOs and aliens and then shared the story from the flight:

“It's real," Crosby said of aliens. “Like we were literally on a flight back from Miami, and we’ve seen a UFO with our own eyes. And that sounds crazy, but you can ask the pilots, anybody that was there. It was wild. And I seen it, and they had no idea what it was. There was nothing on the radar, nothing. And it was like a big shining light going in and out.”

Here's the video of that discussion.

You have to love the NFL offseason.

