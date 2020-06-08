Amazon has acquired the rights to an upcoming feature film on American goalkeeper Tim Howard's early career and his struggles with Tourette syndrome, according to Sports Business Daily.

Producer Mark Ciardi has been interested in making a film on Howard since he watched a 60 Minutes profile on the soccer star in 2005. However, Howard, who had just finished his first season with Manchester United in 2003-04, thought it was too early in his career for such a move. Ciardi, who previously produced hits like The Rookie, Secretariat and Miracle with Disney, said he also faced issues with trying to pitch the project. At that time, Disney was the only studio interested in making sports-related movies.

After Howard retired from professional soccer last fall, he and Ciardi reconnected and found multiple streaming services, including Disney, were interested in the film. Amazon ended up acquiring the rights to the movie, which is in development. Ciardi's Select Films will produce it, and Alexis C. Jolly has been selected to write the script.

Filming is expected to begin next year and Ciardi said Manchester United is open to participating in the production.

"It's a pretty cool story if I do say so myself," said Howard. "We're far enough removed from that moment that we can capture it in that best light."

Howard divided his career among 10 MLS seasons and 13 in the Premier League. During 77 games at Old Trafford, he won the FA Cup, Football League Cup and FA Community Shield. Howard also played for the U.S. men's national team from 2002-19 and went to the World Cup in 2006, 2010 and 2014. During the 2014 World Cup, he earned the record for the most saves in a tournament game with 16 stops in the knockout round against Belgium

Howard currently serves as the sporting director and a minority owner of USL Championship's Memphis 901 FC. Earlier this year he announced he'd be coming out of retirement to play for the club.