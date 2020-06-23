Fans of Last Chance U will need to soak up the show's fifth and final season following a football team after Netflix announced a shakeup to the show's format.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that it will close the book on football and debut Last Chance U: Basketball in 2021. Netflix released the trailer for season five, which follows Laney College in California and is set to be released on July 28.

The Oakland-based junior college football program looks to defend its 2018 national championship. Legendary coach John Beam led the Eagles to an 11-2 record that season before Netflix came to chronicle their 2019 campaign. The show's fifth season will follow the pressures Eagles players face in their lives, struggles to overcome injuries and their chase for a second consecutive title.

"We're thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, CA," said executive producer and director Greg Whiteley, per Deadline. "With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we're excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball."

Netflix has not announced which program it will follow in Last Chance U: Basketball.