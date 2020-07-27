U.S. Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe will host a talk show special for HBO on Saturday, but she doesn't plan to spend much time focusing on sports.

On Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe, the two-time Women's World Cup winner will talk with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Netflix's Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about "the ongoing cultural conversation that has been taking place during this significant time in our country’s history."

"It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America's most innovative thought leaders," said Rapinoe. "I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue."

The half-hour special, which is produced by HBO Sports, will air Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET. Rapinoe serves as an executive producer alongside HBO's Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner.

Rapinoe's dominance on and off the pitch has turned her into a voice for many around the world. In 2016, she kneeled during the national anthem to show her solidarity with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and remained outspoken during the 2019 Women's World Cup in France. After saying she wouldn't visit the White House and being called out on Twitter by President Donald Trump, Rapinoe responded with an iconic goal celebration in the quarterfinal match against France when she struck a pose with her arms outstretched. The image quickly went viral on social media and the world turned it into a symbol for her patriotism and activism.

In December 2019, Sports Illustrated named Rapinoe the Sportsperson of the Year following her World Cup victory and her continued efforts as a vocal activist for equality.