SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

ESPN "SportsCenter" host Scott Van Pelt has tested positive for COVID-19, the popular host announced on Thursday.

Van Pelt said in a tweet that he "won't be doing shows for a bit" after receiving the result.

"Thankfully, no fever & I feel fine. Just can’t smell or taste anything which was my clue to go get a test," he added. "So, I will hunker down and hopefully can be back at it before too long."

Van Pelt has been the host of ESPN's midnight edition of "SportsCenter" since 2015, and recently moved the show to Washington, D.C., to be closer to be family. He also serves as the main host of ESPN's golf coverage at the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Van Pelt also said in a tweet that his dog, Otis, tore his ACL this week.

YOU MAY LIKE

Wayne-Rooney-Kai-Man-United
Play
Soccer

Wayne Rooney's Son Signs to Play at Man United

Kai Rooney, 11, will join Manchester United's academy and follow in dad's footsteps.

USATSI_14921939
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Beyond The Baseline Tennis Podcast: Five Storylines for 2021

A look ahead to where the 2021 tennis season will take us.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Crossover NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck: The Giannis Saga is Over

Giannis's contract extension, return of the NBA regular season, and Harden's questionable future in Houston ... For all the latest NBA updates, Mannix and Beck have you covered.

USATSI_15320798
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: NFL Playoff Bubble? With Special Guest Jordan Palmer

Join Albert Breer with former NFL QB Jordan Palmer discussing discuss the possibility of an NFL Bubble and much more!

Mar 2, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. (4) drives against Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23
Play
NBA

Report: Charges against Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr. Dropped

Porter was not indicted on a felony gun charge, and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and driving without a license were also dismissed.

Scott Van Pelt tests positive for COVID-19.
Play
Media

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Tests Positive for COVID-19

Van Pelt is the popular host of ESPN's midnight edition of SportsCenter.

steven-stamkos-goal
Play
Sportsperson

See SI's Play of the Year Nominees

Sports Illustrated will recognize the "Play of the Year" that delivered the fiercest competitiveness and excitement for viewers.

Courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics
Play
College Football

Sarah Fuller, Maya Moore Nominated for SI's Inspiration of the Year

Chris Nikic, Jaylen Brown, Sarah Fuller and Maya Moore are nominees for SI's Inspiration of the Year Award, which will be presented on Dec. 19.