ESPN's Scott Van Pelt Tests Positive for COVID-19

ESPN "SportsCenter" host Scott Van Pelt has tested positive for COVID-19, the popular host announced on Thursday.

Van Pelt said in a tweet that he "won't be doing shows for a bit" after receiving the result.

"Thankfully, no fever & I feel fine. Just can’t smell or taste anything which was my clue to go get a test," he added. "So, I will hunker down and hopefully can be back at it before too long."

Van Pelt has been the host of ESPN's midnight edition of "SportsCenter" since 2015, and recently moved the show to Washington, D.C., to be closer to be family. He also serves as the main host of ESPN's golf coverage at the Masters and the PGA Championship.

Van Pelt also said in a tweet that his dog, Otis, tore his ACL this week.