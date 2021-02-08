ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at 58

SI.com
ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies Unexpectedly at 58

Pedro Gomez, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2021.

Longtime ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly on Sunday, the network announced Sunday evening. He was 58 years old.

No cause of death was announced. In a statement, ESPN chairman James Pitaro described Gomez as an elite journalist known for his kindness.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” Pitaro’s statement read. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”

Gomez had been with ESPN since 2003. Prior to that, he wrote for the Arizona Republic, where he worked as sports columnist and national baseball writer since 1997. He also was the beat writer for the Oakland Athletics for the San Jose Mercury News and the Sacramento Bee.

“Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor,” the Gomez family said in a statement. “He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.”

Per ESPN's press release, Gomez stated that his favorite sporting event he ever covered for the network was the famous Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series, saying: 

“After Steve Bartman’s attempt to catch the foul ball over Cubs left fielder Moises Alou, producer Jim Witalka and I were whisked from behind the Cubs dugout, where we were getting ready to do on-field interviews with the NL Champs for the first time since 1908, to the virtually the same spot behind the Marlins dugout, where we saw Josh Beckett racing back and forth from the clubhouse to the dugout while chugging beers and saying, ‘Rally Beers, Pedro.’ It was a memorable night at Chicago’s venerable Wrigley Field.”

