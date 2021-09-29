Jesse Palmer Accepts the Rose As Next Host of 'The Bachelor'

Jesse Palmer is returning to The Bachelor but this time as the show's next host.

The ESPN analyst will be replacing Chris Harrison for the filming of the dating show's 26th season. Harrison had been the host since 2002 until he stepped away during Matt James's season amid Harrison's comments about racial issues regarding one of the contestants and how the show handled race. Football analyst Emmanuel Acho stepped in to host the "After the Final Rose" episode in Harrison's absence.

Former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted both 2021 seasons of The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston's ended in an engagement while Michelle Young's season is set to air on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Palmer is a former contestant on The Bachelor, starring in the fifth season of the show. His season, though, did not end in an engagement or a proposal, but there was a 'winner'—Jessica Bowlin.

“For more than 20 years, ‘The Bachelor’ has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

But don't worry, college football fans, there's news for you too. The former Giants and 49ers quarterback signed an extension for his studio role with ESPN during the 2021-2022 season.

More Sports Illustrated Coverage: