December 15, 2021
Michele Tafoya Is Reportedly Done With Sideline Reporting After This NFL Season

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; NBC Sports sideline reporter Michele Tafoya during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium.

NBC's Sunday Night Football reporter Michele Tafoya is done on the sidelines after the 2021 NFL season, according to The New York Post.

It's reportedly her decision, which comes after almost three decades on network TV between CBS, ABC/ESPN and NBC. However, the 56-year-old made headlines in early November and has missed three broadcasts, which the network described as “bye weeks.”

Tafoya went on The View in November, and compared COVID-19 to the flu. She worked on the sideline the remainder of the month, her last game being NBC's Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Bills and Saints, before having off the subsequent Sundays. 

Per the Post, NBC has not decided who will replace Tafoya, although Kathryn Tappen is reportedly the leading candidate after filling in for her during the "bye weeks."

