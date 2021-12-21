ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Tests Positive for COVID-19

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith said on First Take that he learned of his positive result over the weekend.

“I'm feeling fine. Mild symptoms,” Smith said while working remotely on Tuesday. “Thank God I was vaccinated. Thank God I got the Pfizer vaccine, two shots a few months ago.”

He added that he has not yet received a COVID-19 booster shot.

Smith's positive test comes amid a surge in cases in the United States. As of Tuesday morning, according to The New York Times, there are more than 140,000 daily cases of COVID-19 on average, up 20% in the 14-day change.

Among other industries, the sports world has been severely impacted by the surge with multiple NBA games getting postponed and NFL games being delayed due to positive tests. The NHL will reportedly pause its season beginning Wednesday amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases before returning to play next week.

