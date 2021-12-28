ESPN Press Room

Jeff Dickerson, ESPN’s Chicago Bears reporter, died at 44 years old on Tuesday from complications with colon cancer, the media outlet announced.

He died in the same hospice center as his wife, Caitlin, who died two years ago. She was diagnosed with melanoma and dealt with its complications for over seven years.

Although he received his cancer diagnosis in early 2021, Dickerson continued to cover the Bears for ESPN digital and ESPN 1000 radio, raising his son, Parker, and joined the board of the Vaughn McClure Foundation. He helped spearhead the nonprofit in honor of McClure, a former Bears reporter for The Chicago Tribune and Falcons beat writer for ESPN. McClure died in 2020.

Dickerson was placed in hospice last week, but per ESPN, “he told colleagues he was there merely to humor his doctors.” He is survived by his son, Parker, and parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.

As news spread of his death, colleagues, friends and fans all over took to Twitter to honor his memory.