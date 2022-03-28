Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Media
Joe Buck Leaving Fox to Join Troy Aikman at ESPN
Joe Buck Leaving Fox to Join Troy Aikman at ESPN

Report: Kevin Burkhardt to Replace Joe Buck as Fox’s Top NFL Play-By-Play Broadcaster

Fox has reportedly decided on who will succeed Joe Buck as the network’s leading NFL play-by-play broadcaster: Kevin Burkhardt. 

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Burkhardt is set to earn a promotion and take over the top in-game NFL role at Fox beginning with the 2022 season. He previously served as the No. 2 NFL play-by-play broadcaster at the network, alongside former tight end Greg Olsen.

Burkhardt, 48, is now positioned to broadcast two of the next three Super Bowls at Fox. The network has the rights to next season’s championship game on Feb. 12, 2023, as well as those to Super Bowl LIX in '25.

Fox Sports declined to comment on the report of the hiring, per Marchand.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Burkhardt is poised to replace Buck, who spent nearly the last three decades at FOX, where he called 24 World Series and six Super Bowls. However, the 52-year-old Buck left the network earlier this offseason to join broadcast partner Troy Aikman at ESPN. The duo is set to revamp ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast starting this fall, replacing the trio of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. 

At this time, it remains unclear who will sit opposite of Burkhardt in the broadcast booth on Sunday afternoons in 2022. Olsen, who began his stint at Fox just in the fall of '21, is considered to be a candidate for the position alongside Burkhardt but is not guaranteed to receive the spot, according to Marchand.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

bills helmet
Play
NFL

NFL Owners Approve Financing on $1.4 Billion Stadium for Bills

The new stadium will keep the Bills in Buffalo for the next 30 years.

By Nick Selbe
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and guard Devin Booker (1) celebrate after a basket against the Boston Celtics.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Whose Stock Is Rising?

Potential playoff matchups are starting to take shape. Here is what to expect to see from each team throughout the league as the regular season comes to an end.

By Wilton Jackson
Roger Goodell at the 2021 NFL draft.
Play
NFL

Detroit Selected As Host City for 2024 NFL Draft

This is the first time the draft will be heading to the Motor City.

By Joseph Salvador
Steve Austin and Bret Hart in the ring together
Play
Wrestling

Bret Hart ‘Proud’ of Steve Austin’s Looming Return

“It takes a lot of courage to come back and do what he’s trying to do,” Hart says.

By Justin Barrasso
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Stefanski Expects Quick Resolution to Mayfield Situation

The Browns and their former franchise quarterback have been looking for a trade partner.

By Mike McDaniel
Booker T hugs his brother Stevie Ray
Play
Wrestling

Booker T Returns to the Ring As Part of a Hectic Weekend

His busy ‘WrestleMania’ weekend also includes inducting his wife, Sharmell, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

By Justin Barrasso
Roman Abramovich sitting down.
Soccer

Report: Abramovich Apparently Poisoned After Ukraine Peace Talks

The Chelsea owner and multiple negotiators reportedly developed symptoms of a suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kiev.

By Joseph Salvador
LeBron James (6) and Russell Westbrook (0) playing for the Lakers.
Play
NBA

Lakers Social Media Team Has Some Explaining to Do

Kenny Beecham’s investigation found a fascinating trend.

By Mike McDaniel