Bomani Jones HBO Show ‘Game Theory’ Renewed for Season 2

ESPN’s Bomani Jones is set to host the second season of his show Game Theory With Bomani Jones after HBO renewed the series on Tuesday.

The show consists of Jones expressing satirical takes on sports and culture topics. There were six episodes in the first season, which began on March 13.

Game Theory has been a dream, the most creatively thrilling thing I’ve ever done, with the best team I’ve ever had,” Jones said, via HBO’s press release. “I couldn’t be more excited to apply what we learned from Season One and turn a good show into a great one.”

HBO hasn’t released much information on the second season, but it isn’t expected to drop until 2023.

“Bomani’s perspective on sports comes from a great base of knowledge, unexpected insights and a sharp sense of humor,” EVP of HBO Programming Nina Rosenstein said. “He shows us a different side of the conversation, why it’s important and why we should care. He’s only just scratched the surface, and we’re looking forward to seeing what else he has up his sleeve.”

Jones previously co-hosted ESPN’s Highly Questionable with Dan Le Batard from 2013–17 and High Noon with Pablo Torre from 2018–20. He is a regular guest on ESPN’s Around the Horn. Additionally, he has a podcast with ESPN called The Right Time with Bomani Jones.

