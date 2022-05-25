Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill, Zach LaVine, and Michael Jordan on Today's SI Feed
ESPN Explains Why Magic Johnson Has Barely Appeared on the Network This Season

On Oct. 5, ESPN announced NBA legend Magic Johnson would join the network as an “analyst for marquee events throughout the regular season, NBA playoffs and NBA Finals.” Ever since then, Johnson has only appeared once and it was for the show NBA Countdown back in March.

Johnson is not expected to appear for ESPN for the NBA Finals, according to the New York Post, which would mean he would only appear once for ESPN this entire season. ESPN provided a statement to the New York Post from Dave Roberts, the head of NBA and studio production for the network, to explain why.

“There have been unexpected scheduling conflicts as Magic continues to expand his business commitments,” Roberts said. “While our new NBA Countdown team has been exceptional this season, we have a great relationship with Magic and the door is always open to work together.”

Johnson has served as an analyst off and on over the years and unofficially this was Johnson’s third go around with ESPN. The Hall of Famer is open to returning to the network going forward, per the New York Post. 

