ACC Network’s ‘Packer And Durham’ Ending After More Than 1,000 Shows

Packer and Durham, a SiriusXM radio show since 2018 and the ACC Network’s signature program since its launch in 2019, is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Mark Packer and Wes Durham announced that the show’s final broadcast will be Friday.

“This upcoming Friday, July 1, will be the final Packer and Durham show. And if you had 1,028 shows from radio and TV, you have won the bingo,” Packer announced Wednesday. “It has been a great deal of fun spending mornings with you, the whole ESPN crowd, the crew that put this whole thing together. Kind of a crazy idea that started on the radio which turned into a television show in the basement with dogs. And multiple, I emphasize multiple Emmys. ... It has just been a joy ride the last three years.”

Durham said that both personalities will remain with ACC Network “in a variety of capacities,” with Durham confirming that he will expand his role as a play-by-play broadcaster for football and basketball games on the network.

“We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to Mark and Wes for all that they have done since the launch of ACCN,” said ESPN’s Jeramy Michiaels, the network’s senior director of programming and acquisitions, in a press release. “Over 650 [televised] shows and countless guests, they’ve been integral to ACCN’s initial success. Moving forward, we have an opportunity to look at the network’s programming and excited to share what’s to come for the 2022–23 season.”

The show ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on weekdays on the ACC Network, leaving a major hole in its daily schedule.

