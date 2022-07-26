Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Media

Former Michigan, Ohio State Stars Land New Big Ten Network Jobs

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt is poised to make his broadcast debut this upcoming college football season with the Big Ten Network, the company announced Tuesday

Butt, a former All-American, will join one of the network’s primary broadcast crews with play-by-play voice Brandon Gaudin this fall. Also making the leap to the booth, is former Ohio State star linebacker Joshua Perry, who has spent the last four years at the Big Ten network as a studio analyst. 

When not calling games, the duo will appear on the network’s Saturday studio programing, according to BTN’s official announcement.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Once a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and a First Team All-American, Butt retired from football last summer after a rather brief NFL career. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, the former college star played in Denver for four years, but spent much of that time battling injuries, playing in just eight games during his stint with the franchise. 

Butt briefly signed with the Bears before retiring last July.

Perry, a former fourth-round pick in his own right, retired from football in 2018, citing the sixth concussion of his career as a motivating factor to do so. He then joined the Big Ten Network, where he’s become an Emmy-nominated studio personality.

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

jimmy garoppolo
NFL

Report: 49ers Have ‘Moved On’ to Lance After Garoppolo Meeting

San Francisco had previously given Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade for the quarterback.

By Nick Selbe12 minutes ago
Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a home run for the Yankees.
MLB

Yankees Place Slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List

The club has recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A to fill the roster vacancy.

By Thomas Neumann32 minutes ago
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the New England Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Belichick Notes Mac Jones’s ‘Dramatic Improvement’ Entering Season

The quarterback enters his second year in the league.

By Daniela Perez38 minutes ago
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes part in drills at the team’s practice facility.
Play
Fantasy

Can Lamar Jackson Return to MVP Level?

Fantasy managers are still hoping the Ravens quarterback can put up numbers like he did in 2019.

By Craig Ellenport40 minutes ago
Panthers quarterback Matt Corral talks at training camp.
Play
College Football

Matt Corral Says He Took The ‘Easy Way Out’ at Ole Miss

The Panthers quarterback says he should have went to another program to compete for a starting spot.

By Joseph Salvador52 minutes ago
Jackie Robinson Museum
MLB

Long-Awaited Jackie Robinson Museum Opens in New York City

The exhibit to honor the barrier-breaking star ballplayer debuts in Manhattan 14 years after original announcement.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) outruns a defender and scores a touchdown in the second quarter of a game against the Vikings.
NFL

Report: Seahawks RB Carson Retiring From NFL Due to Injury

The 27-year-old’s career will come to an abrupt end after five seasons in the league.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Julio Jones after a game with the Titans.
Play
NFL

Colts GM Says Team Isn’t Looking to Add Julio Jones

He denied reports that Indianapolis was looking to sign the free agent and reunite him with his Matt Ryan.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago