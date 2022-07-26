Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt is poised to make his broadcast debut this upcoming college football season with the Big Ten Network, the company announced Tuesday.

Butt, a former All-American, will join one of the network’s primary broadcast crews with play-by-play voice Brandon Gaudin this fall. Also making the leap to the booth, is former Ohio State star linebacker Joshua Perry, who has spent the last four years at the Big Ten network as a studio analyst.

When not calling games, the duo will appear on the network’s Saturday studio programing, according to BTN’s official announcement.

Once a two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and a First Team All-American, Butt retired from football last summer after a rather brief NFL career. After being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, the former college star played in Denver for four years, but spent much of that time battling injuries, playing in just eight games during his stint with the franchise.

Butt briefly signed with the Bears before retiring last July.

Perry, a former fourth-round pick in his own right, retired from football in 2018, citing the sixth concussion of his career as a motivating factor to do so. He then joined the Big Ten Network, where he’s become an Emmy-nominated studio personality.

More CFB Coverage: