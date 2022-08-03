Report: Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Headed to NBC

Former ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry is reportedly joining NBC Sports, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Berry himself teased the news on Tuesday by posting a video of him in an airplane saying that he was headed to work on some stuff for his “new job.” It’s likely that this new gig is the reported role with NBC Sports.

Berry will reportedly have a daily audio and video podcast for the network, along with a weekly fantasy football show on Sundays, which is expected to be on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Additionally, he could make appearances on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts.

The 52-year-old was ESPN’s lead fantasy football analyst for 15 years, but he left last month after the two sides didn’t agree upon a contract renewal. Berry continues to run his fantasy football app “RotoPass,” which works as an outlet for fantasy football users to learn about rankings, analysis and tools to make their team successful.

NBC begins its NFL broadcasts for 2022 on Thursday for a preseason game between the Jaguars and the Raiders.

