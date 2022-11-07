Terry Bradshaw Criticized After Insensitive Joke on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’

Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or at https://988lifeline.org.

Terry Bradshaw made an insensitive reference to suicide on Fox NFL Sunday.

The 74-year-old analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback made the comment while discussing the Cardinals’ offense, seemingly trying to point out that Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray would be unhappy if the team were to run the ball more often.

“They’re not gonna run. They’re not gonna do it. They just can’t do it,” Bradshaw said. “Their mentality is throw, throw, throw, throw. I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something.”

Bradshaw’s comment was met with swift criticism on social media. He has yet to issue an apology.

Nearly 46,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020, and the suicide rate in the United States rose 30% from ’00 to ’18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.