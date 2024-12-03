Aaron Rodgers Gave Simple Checklist for Bears to Help Caleb Williams Succeed in NFL
Aaron Rodgers, despite being mired in a disastrous season with the New York Jets, helpfully weighed in with some advice for his former divisional rival, the Chicago Bears.
Rodgers hopped on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss his honest thoughts on the Bears’ 2024 season, which arguably one-ups that of the Jets in terms of full-fledged franchise failures. In light of the Bears’ firings of OC Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus, Rodgers shared his opinion on how he would build around a young quarterback such as Caleb Williams.
“If you think he’s the face of the franchise and the future of the franchise for the next decade-plus, then you need somebody who can come in and work with him and connect with him on a personal level,” Rodgers said.
“I think every young quarterback—whether we want to admit it or not—wants to be coached really badly,” continued Rodgers. “We don’t have all the answers, we’d love somebody to hold us accountable… (Tom Clements) always held me to such a high standard, I think that’s what a young quarterback needs.”
Rodgers then added that there should be a certain level of stability and trust within the organization on top of having the right guys in the building.
“There needs to be a return to hiring the right person at general manager, at head coach, and then allowing them to do their job with full backing from the organization,” Rodgers said.
The Jets quarterback probably isn’t saying anything the Bears don’t already know. Still, it’s much easier said than done.
Williams seems to have already fostered a close relationship with interim head coach Thomas Brown, who has helped the No. 1 pick find much more success in the passing game in the last few weeks. As for the odds of Williams actually making it in the NFL, no one—not even Rodgers—can say what the future holds.