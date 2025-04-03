Strange Uber Ride Gives Adam Schefter Opportunity to Bust Out Al Pacino Impression
With the NFL league meetings in the rearview window, it was time for ESPN insider Adam Schefter to empty his notebook on Thursday's Get Up—but not before the gang had some fun with an unusual Uber ride Schefter took yesterday.
Schefter received a notification that "Al Pacino" had thanked him for his tip, which simply had to be addressed. And it provided him the chance to do an impression of the iconic actor from stage in screen. One that's certainly unique.
Hoo-HA? Hoo-HA?
People have been emulating Pacino's classic line from Scent of a Woman for over three decades and very few have interpreted it this way. Schefter really has turned into quite an entertainer.
This right here is what sports fans want with their breakfast. They didn't wake up knowing they needed it, but now they do. Here's hoping Schefter takes more rideshares from people using fake, famous names. Let's explore the space.