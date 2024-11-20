Adam Schefter Reveals Wildest Place He's Ever Broken a Story
Interest in newsbreaking insiders has never been higher and neither have the salaries. Of course, there's tremendous tradeoff as being glued to the phone for 20 hours a day takes a toll on the human body and mind. But sometimes they can really have it all, as Adam Schefter revealed while guesting on Kevin Clark's This Is Football.
Asked by Clark about the weirdest place he's ever broken a story, Schefter offered a solid several seconds of intriguing facial expressions and sounds before recalling an eventful few minutes in Denver at an undisclosed time and place.
As a warning: if you're good with your current level of familiarity with ESPN's top NFL insider and don't wish to know further intimate details then it's probably a good idea to just exit out of this post. For those who are intrigued and want to embark on an exciting journey together, here we go:
"How do I say this? I had just spent time with this woman for the first time and got a text that Dale Carter was being suspended, I think it was for eight games for substance abuse," Schefter shared.
"So as I continued to lay there, confirmed it, and got the job done, Kevin. In every which way."
Credit to Clark for listening to that with a strong jaw and minimal reaction. A lesser podcaster would have tapped out midway thorugh the story.
Okay, there you have it. Good luck not thinking about this every time you see Schefter on TV talking about the latest acquisition of feeling among the league.