Adrian Wojnarowski Doesn't Give a (Expletive) About Your Scoop Anymore
Adrian Wojnarowski is currently living the dream of every overworked insider by quitting the scoops game cold turkey and not looking back. He's staying busy in his role as general manager of St. Bonaventure basketball and, though he's been tempted with juicy nuggets, has stood firm in his commitment to let others break news as he builds a program.
Wojnarowski was the guest on CBS Sports' Eye on College Basketball podcast late last week, where he was asked by host Matt Norlander (at the 54:20 mark) if an agent, NBA front office executive or general manager has given Woj a scoop over the past few weeks just for the hell of it and if Woj was even remotely tempted to put that information out there.
"Yes and not remotely tempted," Wojnarowski said. "There was one I said fellas, it's over. It's over. I think my response was congratulations, but I don't give a s---."
That's an efficient use of language and must be an incredibly freeing thing to say. Woj has been known to work blue and has continued that tradition into his new chapter.
So that's it. Anyone with inside information on the New Orleans Pelicans shoring up their bench with a two-way contract or the Washington Wizards trying to shop an expiring contract, take that information to someone who gives a damn. Because this former insider simply isn't interested.