Al Michaels Identified Culprits For Persistent Clanging Noise on 'TNF'
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns got together to play an instant classic on Thursday Night Football as Jameis Winston led the plucky underdogs to an upset victory amid a snowy backdrop. It was one of those games where a viewer could not help but have a ton of fun watching the scenes play out—and a great reminder of what we lose when we beg for cold-weather teams to play their games indoors.
It was a night to remember at Huntington Bank Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie for fans who were both thrilled by the action and tasked with remembering if they had a snow scraper in their car for the sloppy drive home. And even with a 2-8 record, Browns supporters brought the energy.
Including some seated in the first row of the upper deck who had access to a facade to bang. They really got their money's worth and everyone watching on Amazon could hear them drumming up excitement for big plays.
Al Michaels, with help from the crew in the production truck, helpfully acknowledged them for their efforts.
Those are the real heroes right there. It doesn't matter if Michaels found the incessant banging annoying or if people in their living rooms couldn't figure out where the heck that sound was coming from. All deference needs to be made to the people actually in the building having the time of their lives. At that price point they can hit things and everyone else just has to deal with it.