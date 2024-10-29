Amazon Eyeing Blake Griffin for Charles Barkley-Like Role in Future NBA Coverage
The NBA will be coming to Amazon Prime Video next season after agreeing to a landmark 11-year media rights deal.
With the streaming service preparing to begin its NBA coverage, Amazon has reportedly opened discussions with six-time All-Star Blake Griffin over the possibility of him becoming the face of its basketball coverage next season, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.
"Griffin could be positioning himself to lead Amazon Prime’s coverage much as Charles Barkley has on TNT Sports’ Inside the NBA," wrote McCarthy.
The report notes that there are other parties interested in acquiring Griffin's services, including ESPN and NBC Sports.
Griffin announced his retirement from the NBA in April of this year, but it doesn't seem he'll be out of work for too long. The 35-year-old played 13 seasons in the NBA, posting career averages of 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 765 games with the L.A. Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.