Amazon Adds Two More Big Names Ahead of Debut NBA Season
Every year, the NBA offseason sees some of the biggest stars in basketball jump to a new team. This year, some of the biggest stars in basketball media are on just as wild an offseason journey.
With TNT no longer holding broadcast rights for the league, and Amazon and NBC both picking up new broadcast packages, there was bound to be a good amount of deck shuffling ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season.
On Thursday, news broke that Amazon had secured a few more big names for its coverage. Per Richard Diestch of The Athletic, veteran play-by-play man Kevin Harlan has signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video in May that is believed to be for three years. Additionally, Diestch reported that the brand had hired former player and broadcaster Brent Barry as a game analyst.
In another Thursday report, Michael McCarthy at Front Office Sports wrote that Amazon had also added Dell Curry, a former pro and father of NBA stars Steph and Seth Curry, to fill out its coverage team. Curry has served as the color commentator for Charlotte Hornets. As FOS notes, the move could be a preemptive play by Amazon at wooing Steph Curry to the network once his playing career is over.
Amazon had already built out an impressive roster of talent for its NBA team, including play-by-play man Ian Eagle, former coach and game analyst Stan Van Gundy, studio host Taylor Rooks and former players including Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker.