Animated Podcaster Frustrated By Chiefs Offers Extreme Taylor Swift Line
The Kansas City Chiefs are taking their undefeated record on the road to Buffalo to face the Bills this Sunday. In addition to the juicy matchup and plentiful compelling storylines, there's also a growing suspicion that Taylor Swift will be there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. So excitment could not be higher—especially for Bills fans who would like to avenge some playoff losses while waiting for another opportunity to beat Kansas City in the postseason.
Perhaps some of them listened to the Drew & Stew Podcast, where they were privy to Cam Stewart's straight-up dislike of the Chiefs and their unbeaten ways. The host had a lot to say, in particular about how lucky the two-time defending Super Bowl champions have been.
Stewart also said that he wants Patrick Mahomes on the deck and laughed at the prospect of these Chiefs belonging in the same conversation as the 2007 New England Patriots.
All before saying about Taylor Swift: "Who cares? Throw [Taylor Swift] in [Niagra] Falls."
This is the type of stuff that's going to keep happening until the Chiefs lose a game they deserve to lose. Which just hasn't happened this year despite multiple opportunities. Maybe it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for the Bills to win and take the temperature down just a bit. Because some people are really mad about them getting away with it.