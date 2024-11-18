Best & Worst of Tom Brady in the NFL Broadcast Booth: Week 11
Tom Brady's first season as an NFL broadcaster will be under an incredibly strong microscope. He is Tom Brady, after all. Everything he does is of great interest to the general public. But as the former quarterback knows well, there are no bright lights quite like that of the NFL.
For most, opinions on Brady will come down to a handful of viral clips that circulate on social media platforms over the season and into the playoffs. These clips could be good or bad, but either way they'll inform the larger audience of Brady's current status as an announcer until there are north of 20 million pairs of eyes on him in the postseason.
Here, we'll break down those clips. It will serve as a window into how Brady performed in his most recent appearance and a barometer of his progress as the season goes on.
This week, Brady called the Green Bay Packers' exciting last-second win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Here are the best and worst moments of the broadcast.
Best
We're now past Week 10 and Brady has settled into a decent enough rhythm on his Fox Sports broadcasts. He generally knows when to pick his spots and has gotten much better at packaging tidbits of information to explain to the viewer what just happened. Brady's progress with the latter was on display on Sunday, when Jordan Love threw an absolute bomb to Christian Watson in the fourth quarter.
Brady does an awesome job breaking down why Love threw that pass and his commentary gives insight into why quarterbacks make those decisions. Some of the best commentary not only engages you but gives you something to think about going forward and Brady did that by explaining the look the QB has when the safeties have their backs turned. The next time viewers see a guy heave it into double coverage down the field, Brady's words should come to mind. A good combination of in-the-moment analysis with evergreen application.
Bad
Listen, this was extremely funny to witness live. But Brady can't be this obvious avoiding a curse word. Even if it is not only funny but a look into the mind of a great quarterback when everything immediately goes south around him. He probably had that thought hundreds of times over the course of his career and it was merely gut instinct that led him to exclaim as soon as he saw the pass rusher.
But it's a point against. No swearing on the broadcast!