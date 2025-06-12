Bill Simmons Absolutely Nailed Bennedict Mathurin’s Wild Stat Line in Game 3

Bill Simmons after game 1: "I'm wondering are we going to hear from [Mathurin] in this series... you know when Mathurin will have those games where he scored 27 points in 22 minutes, I feel like he's gonna have one of those"



Guess what?

Mathurin had 27 points in 22 minutes… pic.twitter.com/YwRWZlxS3L