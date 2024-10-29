Bob Nightengale Declares World Series Over
The New York Yankees could not get a key hit and could not throw strikes on Monday night and are now down 3-0 in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's probably over because only one team in baseball history has ever overcome such a hole and these Yankees bear little to no resemblance to the 2004 Boston Red Sox. I'm saying "probably over" because I lack the bravery of longtime baseball scribe Bob Nightengale, who advised the Dodgers last night to put champagne on ice and schedule a parade because it's already over.
Nightengale, who is very likely to be proven correct either Tuesday or Wednesday night as Los Angeles locks things up at Yankee Stadium, explained his thinking in a USA Today column. The title, though, does a pretty good job hammering home the point: This World Series is over. Dodgers beat Yankees again, put champagne on ice.
There's not supposed to be any cheering the press box but when someone tempts fate like this, is it okay to cheer against the press box? Because if the Yankees do somehow get off the mat and turn this into the most memorable World Series in history with four straight wins, he'll never live it down. It's the type of headline you cannot come back from. And, crucially, it will go down in legend as the moment that everything changed, even if what someone clacks away on a keyboard cannot impact on-field play.
Nightengale has actually done everyone a favor and injected more drama and intrigue into the proceedings, which to this point have been entirely one-sided. Expert work from a pro.