This Is One of the Best Sports Betting Meltdowns of the Season
1. If you’re an NFL fan, you probably can’t recall ever seeing a team punt from an opponent’s 29-yard-line, but it happened on Sunday, with the over/under on the line.
The total on the Browns-Raiders game was 36.5. With Cleveland leading 24-10 and 59 seconds left in the game and the Browns facing a fourth-and-2, head coach Kevin Stefanski passed on going for it AND passed on kicking the field goal.
Instead, Cleveland punted, killing any chance of the game hitting the over.
Personally, I think the play there is to go for it, get the two yards, and end the game. I don’t think many coaches would kick a field goal there up 14. But us gamblers are not rational human beings. We want our wins any way we can get them. And when we don’t get them, we react like this.
Maybe you have to be a degenerate to truly appreciate this video, but I was howling once he dropped that FBI line.
2. The Cowboys’ Alijah Clark gave us what might be the most impressive play of the NFL season on Sunday.
Also, terrible job by the NFL’s official X account for not even naming Clark in this post. GIVE THE MAN THE CREDIT HE DESERVES!
3. In case you missed it on Saturday, Andrew Luck reacting in real time to a Stanford touchdown was the single best moment of the sports weekend.
4. I know people love Wisconsin’s tradition of having everyone in the stands go crazy during Jump Around, but just speaking for myself, I enjoy Oregon and Shout much more.
5. There are a couple of intriguing docs coming out that you should know about.
On Tuesday, HBO will debut The Shuffle, a film about the 1985 Bears.
On Dec. 10, ESPN will release a 30 for 30, Boo-Yah, on the life and career of Stuart Scott.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped Thursday and it features an interview with Prime Video’s Al Michaels, a conversation with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch and the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
Michaels, who is currently working on a year-to-year basis with Prime, reveals that he would like to return next season to continue his broadcasting career. Michaels also discusses Prime’s strong schedule this season, the work ethic of his partner, Kirk Herbstreit, having the NFL instruct him to offer an on-air correction during a recent game, working in gambling references, working on Christmas Day, his television career and what his Thanksgiving plate will look like.
Following Michaels, Deitsch joins the podcast to talk about the latest sports media news. Topics discussed include how Amazon and NBC have done with their NBA coverage, the YouTubeTV-ESPN carriage dispute ending, Gus Johnson’s decline, Fox's approach to sports broadcasts, the NFL schedule, the future of podcasts and much more.
The podcast wraps up with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment featuring Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York.
This week's topics include my most recent a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" restaurant moment, Netflix’s new Eddie Murphy documentary, why it’s good that the Chiefs are .500, a viral Jason Alexander video and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: We have reached Thanksgiving Week, so it only seems appropriate to give you some John Madden and Turkducken content.
