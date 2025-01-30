Cam Newton’s Bold Hat Choice Was Not Well-Received by ‘First Take’ Viewers
Cam Newton had himself quite a day on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday.
Appearing as a guest on the panel show, Newton raised eyebrows when he told Stephen A. Smith and company that he would not trade his MVP award for his Super Bowl ring.
While Newton’s explanation was pretty thorough, it still generated quite a reaction from the sports mediasphere.
That said, his Super Bowl ring vs. MVP take might have only been the second-hottest take he had on Thursday morning. His hottest take was one of fashion, and was announced on his arrival: a brown hat with dripping white stains running down from the top.
Newton is no stranger from wearing bold hats onto the ESPN set. Previous favorites include hats that have channeled everything from “Cowboy Barbie” to Oppenheimer. Simply put, this is not exactly new territory for Newton in terms of head gear.
But even with his known love of eccentric fashion, his hat on Thursday felt like a capital-C Choice. Across social media, fans made their voices heard.
I’m willing to bet that Newton knows more about fashion than I do. Maybe this hat is made from the finest materials and designed by the Frank Lloyd Wright of milliners.
Regardless, Newton has set a new high-bar for hats in his ESPN hits. I can’t wait to see how he clears it next.