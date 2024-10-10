Cam Newton Signs With ESPN as Regular Contributor to 'First Take'
Cam Newton is signing with ESPN to be a regular contributor on First Take, the network announced on Thursday.
Newton, the former MVP who spent a decade playing quarterback in the NFL, was last on a roster in 2021. While he never officially retired he's spent the last few years making media appearances and building up his podcasts, 4th & 1 With Cam Newton and the Funky Friday Podcast.
"I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN," Newton said in a release from the company. "I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun."
"Cam Newton’s addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities," said David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN. "His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans."
Former athletes now litter the media sphere and Newton's outspoken personality is well-suited to the current landscape. While much of his podcast content strays towards culture, the content he does produce surrounding football is often an interesting look into the mind of a great dual-threat quarterback. It's an intriguing mid-season edition for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.
During his career, Newton played for the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. He won MVP for the Panthers in 2015 and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. He signed with the Patriots for the 2020 season and was released after getting beat out by Mac Jones ahead of the 2021 season. Newton spent a brief couple of weeks back with the Panthers before he entered the offseason as a free agent and hasn't played since.
Newton joins fellow former NFLers such as Shannon Sharpe, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears as guests across from Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on ESPN's flagship debate show.