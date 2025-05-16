Is Chris Berman Still Mad the NFL and NBC Killed ESPN’s ‘NFL PrimeTime?’
1. During an appearance on this week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina, ESPN legend Chris Berman reminisced about his time hosting NFL PrimeTime.
Berman talked about how simplicity was one of the keys to the show succeeding, with PrimeTime just featuring himself, Tom Jackson and a third cast member that changed several times over the years.
The original form of the show ran from 1987 to 2005 on ESPN before NBC acquired Sunday Night Football in 2006, which ended the show’s run thanks to NBC having exclusive rights to highlights from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Over the years, Berman has discussed his extreme disappointment about those turn of events. I asked him if, all these years later he’s still pissed off about it.
“If I’m still pissed? Geez, get over it,” said Berman.
“It’s a pretty good show. I loved doing it. I think the people loved it. I like to think—I’m not so big-headed to think it was me or Tom or even ESPN—but that show may have made some fans who devoted an hour a week. I like to think in a small way, maybe we helped grow the sport and that’s part of why I’m so attached to it.
“Am I pissed? That ship sailed a long time ago.
“That was 2006 when my very good friend [then NBC Sports president] Dick Ebersol quietly said to me, ‘Chris, we’re gonna have a pregame show. It’s not gonna be like PrimeTime. I can’t have you on opposite us. I need people to watch us.’”
In addition to reminiscing about PrimeTime, Berman also discussed recently signing a new contract with ESPN that will take him through 2029, his 50th year at the network, his theory on the NFL moving the Super Bowl to President’s Day Weekend, how the money in sports media has exploded, Bill Belichick coming under fire for his current relationship, concerts and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel.
2. The most underappreciated, awesome thing in sports: the no-look pass. This was a gem from Nikola Jokic on Thursday.
3. Good nugget here for those of you who are big NBA fans and aren’t yet subscribed to Peacock, which will air a ton of games next season.
4. Here’s a good nugget from Rachel Nichols on that “overrated” poll regarding Tyrese Haliburton that has gotten so much attention.
5. And here’s a good nugget from ESPN’s Peter Schrager on the NFL 2025 schedule.
6. I wish Kevin Durant would understand that when he blasts guys like this, he’s just giving them a huge win.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 59th birthday to Janet Jackson, who gave us one of the most memorable Saturday Night Live sketches of all time.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.