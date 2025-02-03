Colin Cowherd Had to Quickly Bail From Live FS1 Show After Getting ‘Very, Very Sick’
Monday's episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd was set to be a barnburner as the sports world is still buzzing from the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. It's one of those days where the three hours of airtime isn't nearly enough to hold all the angles and takes. Unfortunately, Cowherd was only able to make it through the first few minutes on FS1 before being forced to leave because of illness.
"Folks, I'm going to take a break," Cowherd said during his initial segment. "I am getting very, very sick very, very quickly on the set and we will return."
FS1 quickly went to a lengthy commercial break during which time Jason McIntyre assumed the host desk.
Hosting a national sports talk show while being even slightly under the weather doesn't sound like a great time because it takes a ton of energy and focus. Doing it while trying to decide in the moment if it's even possible to go on is marketly worse.
Hopefully Cowherd makes a speedy recovery and can back on set soon.