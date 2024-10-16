Colin Cowherd: Jets Like Kramer from 'Seinfeld'
The New York Jets are doing this new thing where they lose a winnable football game to drop them further out of playoff contention and then completely change the conversation with a major personnel move in the following days. Last week they said a surprising goodbye to head coach Robert Saleh and then on Tuesday they said a less surprising hello to Davante Adams.
Top-tier pundit and analogy enthusiast Colin Cowherd has picked up on this trend of announcing a big new idea and sees some similarities between the philosophies of the Jets and the philosophy of Cosmo Kramer from Seinfeld.
"While he was very entertaining, Kramer was known as "the crazy one," Cowherd reminded everyone during his monologue.
That might be slightly reductive. Yes, Kramer was unconventional but he was a good hang. A free spirit. Someone who lived life on his own terms—which you could learn more about for $37.50 on the reality tour. And was ultimately a success as he managed to live in an Upper West Side apartment even though he never had a traditional job.
As far as Kramer's ideas go, it was always a mixed bag. Car periscopes, for instance, was a big miss. So was the oil tanker bladder fiasco that landed intern Darren in prison for a long time. But some were legitimately good, like beach cologne or a coffee table book about a coffee table. Ultimately, it was a numbers game for him.
So it's not a total insult for Cohwerd to say this about the Jets. Some of these ideas could work!