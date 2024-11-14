Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan Like 'Seinfeld' and LeBron James Like 'Law & Order'
It has now been zero days since a Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James topic on a marquee national sports talk show so whomever is responsible for resetting the clock on that should get to work. Colin Cowherd once again waded into those familiar waters on his program Thursday. But the Face of FS1 did something special once knee-deep and the resulting current is worth studying.
"Michael Jordan was more like Seinfeld—9 great years, highly impactful and still discussed today," he said. "LeBron's become Law & Order. We're on year 35. I watched an episode two days ago, it still crushes."
Cowherd also revealed that he just watched Air the other day as well so it's nice to hear he's been finding time for leisure activities.
If one buys that Jordan is Seinfeldian then it's easy to see the two different portions of his NBA career and how they mirror the early seasons with Larry David and the later ones driven by Jerry Seinfeld. If one accepts that James is something from the Dick Wolf expanded universe than it makes sense that no matter the setting he's going to hit his usual beats and deliver reliable entertainment.
Once again, Cowherd is very good at this.
And yet perhaps the biggest takeaway is that Seinfeld and Law & Order are very different shows. If someone sat next to you on a bus and started talking about why one was better than the other, it might be time to move seats. Because there's no reason people cannot love both for very different reasons.