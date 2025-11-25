College Hoops Broadcaster Has Amazing Meltdown Over Bad Call by Refs
1. I need to give a shout-out to a follower of mine on that social media app that used to be called Twitter.
There I was Monday night sitting in my chair, watching the Panthers-Niners game when I decided to check my phone during a commercial like any reasonable human being would do.
And there it was. A message from @Heisman4Sayin that just said, “This is all time @JimmyTraina.”
I’ll be honest. When I get messages like this, I usually roll my eyes and say, “Sure,” because so few things live up to the hype. Well, @Heisman4Sayin wasn’t lying. This was all-time.
Creighton radio play-by-play guy John Bishop went ballistic after a blocking foul was called on a Bluejays player in their game against Baylor.
The result was 54 seconds of wonderful, riveting radio. I don’t want to give you all the lines, because I want you to do it fresh, but I have to drop one spoiler.
“He was straight up and down, he was set like the statue sitting out in front of in New York, New York,” had me doing a real LOL.
This is the play that caused Bishop to lose his mind. After watching it, his call was clearly justified.
2. Smart move here by ESPN. The network will air an NBA game, Pistons at Celtics, at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday to kick off a tripleheader. Timberwolves-Thunder will tip at 7:30 p.m. while Rockets and Warriors will air at 10 p.m.
Given how many people are either off from work or home early on Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, a 5 p.m. tip makes so much sense.
3. Here is this week’s edition of the best weekly segment on all of sports television: Bad Beats.
4. If you wanna see ESPN people singing Queen, here you go.
5. I don’t think people understand how hilarious a trial between Jordon Hudson and Pablo Torre would be. In addition to being amusing, it would also be a content bonanza.
The fact that Hudson thinks she has a case is not only comical, but farcical. I love that her big beef is the possibility that the year of her birth may have reported inaccurately by one year.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped Thursday and it features an interview with Prime Video’s Al Michaels, a conversation with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch and the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment.
Michaels, who is currently working on a year-to-year basis with Prime, reveals that he would like to return next season to continue his broadcasting career. Michaels also discusses Prime’s strong schedule this season, the work ethic of his partner, Kirk Herbstreit, having the NFL instruct him to offer an on-air correction during a recent game, working in gambling references, working on Christmas Day, his television career and what his Thanksgiving plate will look like.
Following Michaels, Deitsch joins the podcast to talk about the latest sports media news. Topics discussed include how Amazon and NBC have handled their NBA coverage, the YouTubeTV-ESPN carriage dispute ending, Gus Johnson’s decline, Fox’s approach to sports broadcasts, the NFL schedule, the future of podcasts and much more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Just a spectacular piece of 1980s footage featuring WWE superstars wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.