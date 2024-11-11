Cris Collinsworth Was in Awe of What Happened After Dan Campbell’s Halftime Interview
The Detroit Lions improved to a NFC-best 8-1 with a dramatic come-from-behind 26-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday night.
This victory didn't come easy for Dan Campbell's team, as they trailed by 16 points at halftime. The Texans' defense gave Jared Goff and the Lions' explosive offense fits for the first 30 minutes and it felt like for large stretches of the game that it just wasn't going to be Detroit's night.
Things seemed to change, however, right after Campbell's halftime interview on NBC where he passionately explained to Melissa Stark that his defense needed to get some turnovers to get the team back in it.
"We gotta have takeaways," Campbell said. "Our defense has to get a couple of takeaways. We’re not going to get it all at one chunk here. So just one at a time. We’ll do that."
And you know what happened as that interview played on TV? His defense got a takeaway. Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico rightfully couldn't believe the timing:
"In the history of television, has that ever happened?," Collinsworth gushed after Carlton Davis picked off a pass by C.J. Stroud.
Incredible.
The Lions shutout the Texans in the second half and won the game a 52-yard field goal as time expired.