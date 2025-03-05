The Curious Case of ‘Around the Horn’ Getting Canceled
1. Television networks—sports or otherwise—are not in the business of canceling successful shows.
However, ESPN announced on Tuesday that Around the Horn would air its last episode of Friday, May 23. The network also announced that a version of SportsCenter would temporarily air in Around the Horn’s 5 p.m. ET time slot.
“Around the Horn has had a remarkable run of more than two decades. That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show’s many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May,” said David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment, in a press release. “Beyond Tony [Reali] and the ensemble of on-air contributors, we are particularly grateful to the production team led by Erik Rydholm and Aaron Solomon, who have been instrumental in ATH’s consistent success since the very beginning.”
So why is ATH getting the ax? ESPN has been tight-lipped on offering a reason. While ATH’s ratings are significantly lower than Pardon the Interruption, which ATH leads into, the show’s viewership is on par with Get Up and First Take.
Sources indicated to me that ESPN is interested in a “more modern concept” and “something different.”
As for Tony Reali’s future at ESPN after ATH airs its final episode in late May, sources say, “no decisions have been made” about what might be next for the longtime host.
I don’t know what Reali wants to do, but it would be a big loss for ESPN if the network did not find a significant role for him. In addition to being a smooth and gifted host, Reali is the opposite of the typical person you see on debate shows. He isn’t over the top, he isn’t bombastic and he doesn’t argue just to argue, yet he still has personality.
2. This is an amazing and thorough recap of what has happened to the Mavericks’ organization over the past month.
3. I had never heard of Ohio senator Bill DeMora until I saw this tweet, so I have no idea where he stands on other issues, but regarding this single issue, he is a hero.
4. There was only one problem with this impromptu duet between Celine Dion and ESPN’s Marty Smith during Tuesday’s TGL telecast: It needed to be much longer.
5. Serious question: Is there a better gig than hosting Wheel of Fortune? Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest (and, before him, Pat Sajak) make millions and millions and millions of dollars. And according to White, they work just 34 out of the 365 days each year. That gives them 331 days off each year.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was 25 years ago today that Richie gave Tony an ugly brown leather jacket that ended up causing a lot of trouble between the two. I can’t fully explain why this scene is so good. It just is.
