Dan Orlovsky Refuses to Let Hotel Fire Alarm Stop NFL Draft Discussion on 'Get Up'
Dan Orlovsky and Marcus Spears are among the many ESPN football personalities on location in Green Bay for the network's 2025 NFL draft coverage. On Friday morning, they both Zoomed in to Get Up to discuss the first round when a fire alarm went off.
Dan Orlovsky made a face but tried to fight through the noise and explain where Jaxson Dart would be on the New York Giants depth chart this season. Spears seemed a lot more interested in possibly going outside, but still stayed in front of his camera.
Domonique Foxworth took the opportunity to scrutinize Orlovsky's ability to react under pressure and Dan Graziano made a joke about the Giants being a four-alarm fire.
Eventually it sounds like the people back in the safety of the studio were able to convince their remote co-workers to go outside, but not before Matt Barrie worked in a reference to the Titanic.
Both guys must have been alright because Orlovsky was able to make his First Take appearance later in the morning. Still, ESPN legal and human resources must have been in shambles watching it unfold on live television.