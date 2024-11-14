Dave Sims Nearing Deal to Return to New York, Replace John Sterling on WFAN
John Sterling spent 36 years as the play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees' radio broadcast before announcing his retirement in April. Now, the Yankees are lining up his replacement.
According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims is nearing a deal with WFAN to make him the new radio voice of the Yankees alongside Suzyn Waldman.
It won't be Sims's first time on the radio call for a New York sports team. Back in late 1980s and early 1990s, Sims was a radio host for the New York Knicks and was later a weekend sports anchor for WCBS-TV from 1995 to '98. Most recently, he's served as play-by-play commentator for the Mariners since 2007. He's also been an announcer for the NFL, college basketball and college football throughout his esteemed career.
Sims, like Sterling, is a nominee for the 2025 Ford C. Frick award, which honors a broadcaster who's made major contributions to baseball.
It had previously been reported that Sims and Rickie Ricardo, who was formerly the Yankees' Spanish radio announcer, had been the two finalists under consideration to step into the role vacated by Sterling. It seems that WFAN will elect to go with the 71-year-old Sims, though the deal is not yet finalized. Heyman reports that the Yankees would approve the hire of Sims.