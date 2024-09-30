Kyle Brandt Tried to Put Derrick Henry’s Dominant Career in Perspective
Derrick Henry's magical career rolled on last night with the running back rushing for 199 yards on 24 carries and scoring two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills. Approximately a quarter of the way through the season Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards.
One thing to keep in mind here is that Henry is 30. In fact, he'll be 31 in January. And yet on Sunday night he was again making grown men look like little kids, which is something he's been doing since he himself was a child.
On Monday morning Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt tried to put it all in perspective.
"I feel like last night, that run, that's the start, the 87-yard run to start the game. Guys, in six, seven, eight, nine years, I don't know, we're going to see that in Canton when he goes into the Hall of Fame," said Brandt. "This is going to be in the video montage. They're going to play this run. They're going to play several others that we know. Just understand the impact of this run on the first play."
"Derrick Henry is 30 years old," Brandt continued. "He has over 2,000 carries in the NFL. He had over 600 at Alabama. And he had over 1,400 in high school. Which means, guys, he has over 4,000 carries in his career and he is sprinting away from defensive backs who are 24-years old, 26-years old, for the longest run in Ravens history. That is not a normal thing. That is a complete anomaly. That is not supposed to happen. He should be beaten down, slow and a shell of himself. And there's some guys right now who play his position whose names I won't name are resembling just that."
Henry remains one of football's ultimate curiosities. Just look at the number he put up as a senior at Yulee High School in Florida during the 2012 season.
Last night, against an NFL defense, he averaged 8.3 yards per carry, which is better than he did against five of those high school teams a decade ago.