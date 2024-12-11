Dirk Nowitzki Closing in on Deal to Join Amazon NBA Team, Launch Broadcasting Career
Six years after leaving the game of basketball behind, Hall of Fame center and forward Dirk Nowitzki appears ready to return and start his next chapter.
Nowitzki is nearing a deal to join Amazon Prime's team when the platform begins broadcasting the NBA next season, according a Wednesday morning report from veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.
The Dallas Mavericks icon has largely remained out of the spotlight since retiring after the 2019 season—but it appears he will come back to help the NBA transition to a new era.
Amazon will hold the rights to NBA games for the first time next season, while NBC will return as a rightsholder after a 24-year hiatus. ABC and ESPN will continue to hold broadcasting rights as well, as they have in some form or fashion every season since 2003.
Nowitzki—who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023—won an MVP award and made 12 All-NBA teams with the Mavericks from 1999 to '19.