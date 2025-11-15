Disney, YouTube TV Strike Deal to End Carriage Dispute
American sports fans’ long national nightmare is over.
Alphabet and Disney have struck a deal to end the latter company’s two-week absence from YouTube TV, according to a Friday evening report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
Per Marchand, “the new deal will give YouTube TV subscribers access to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer app as part of its service.”
Once finalized, the deal will end a bitter two-week carriage fight between the tech giant and entertainment conglomerate that is believed to have cost Disney in the neighborhood of $30 million per week.
The highly public dispute kept two weeks of college football and Monday Night Football from millions in the United States, and further galvanized public opinion against the increased fracturing of sports-media rights.
It appears the ESPN family of networks will return to YouTube TV immediately, which would render consumers will be able to watch three ranked vs. ranked college football matchups slated to air on the networks Saturday.