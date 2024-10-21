Draymond Green Adding Baron Davis as Permanent Co-Host of His Podcast
Draymond Green is adding Baron Davis as the permanent co-host of his award-winning podcast, Sports Illustrated has learned. Now titled The Draymond Green Show With Baron Davis, the show will offer insights and commentary from two of sports' most authentic voices. The Volume is
producing and distributing the show in partnership with Green’s media brand, The New Media.
The move is aimed at building on Green's already impressive influence on sports media as his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, has been popular and decorated with honors like the iHeart Sports Podcast of the Year and the Webby People’s Voice Award.
The reimagined podcast will debut on October 22 with new episodes dropping Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Baron and I have had some really great discussions on The Draymond Green Show, and
partnering together on a consistent basis made sense,” Green said. “We’re excited to bring
those same kinds of honest conversations to the show, and I think fans will really enjoy hearing
our takes.”
“I’ve always enjoyed talking with Draymond, so joining his show will be great," added Davis.
We want to give listeners something real and engaging, whether it’s about basketball or
life.”
"Green has a talent for engaging audiences with his raw honesty, and adding Davis to the mix is
a perfect match,” said Colin Cowherd, founder of The Volume. "We're looking forward to
supporting them as they take this new journey together."
Since its founding in 2021, The Volume has shown impressive growth. In 2023 the platform drew 330 million downloads and 2 billion impressions.