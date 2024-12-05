SI

Eli Manning Rode the NYC Subway for the First Time, and Fans Had Jokes

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @EliManning

In Eli Manning’s decorated 16-season career with the New York Giants, there’s apparently one thing he never accomplished: Riding the subway. 

Earlier this week, Manning shared a photo of himself in a station in Manhattan with the caption, “First time riding the subway!”

The former No. 1 pick who muscled his way out of the team that drafted him in 2004 and onto the Giants doesn’t exactly give off common-man commuter vibes. Especially when that commute tends to feature rats on the tracks and jam-packed cars.

But, in the face of all things associated with urban public transit, Manning did it. He rode the subway.

Fans were, er, mostly proud of him.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

