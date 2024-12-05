Eli Manning Rode the NYC Subway for the First Time, and Fans Had Jokes
In Eli Manning’s decorated 16-season career with the New York Giants, there’s apparently one thing he never accomplished: Riding the subway.
Earlier this week, Manning shared a photo of himself in a station in Manhattan with the caption, “First time riding the subway!”
The former No. 1 pick who muscled his way out of the team that drafted him in 2004 and onto the Giants doesn’t exactly give off common-man commuter vibes. Especially when that commute tends to feature rats on the tracks and jam-packed cars.
But, in the face of all things associated with urban public transit, Manning did it. He rode the subway.
Fans were, er, mostly proud of him.
